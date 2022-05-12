From May 11 to 15, 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts severe rains in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. On the 11th, 13th, and 14th, the weather predicting organisation projected severe rains in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

''Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Assam-Meghalaya during 11th to 15th May 2022. Isolated heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 12th & 15th and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 13th & 14th May 2022,'' IMD tweeted on Wednesday.

''Isolated heavy falls very likely over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 11th, 13th & 14th and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 12th May 2022,'' it said in another tweet.

People in the region have been dealing with blistering heat and humidity for the past few days, which has brought the population to a halt. However, during the rainy season, travellers are likely to encounter traffic bottlenecks, which would make it difficult for them to reach their destination.

Aside from these issues, waterlogging has been a source of concern, since it contributes to traffic congestion in various parts of the city. Showers will eventually provide relief from the blazing heat, allowing Guwahatians to go about their daily lives with ease.