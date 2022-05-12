Due to continuous heavy rainfall, the Dima Hasao areas got fully affected by landslides in several areas of the district.

The main road which connects Haflong town with NH-27 a portion of it about 100 meters got damaged due to heavy rainfall, 50% area of the road was affected by landslide. Haflong to Umrangso/ Lanka road also got blocked due to landslide.

The Hills Railways line was also affected, some trains were delayed due to landslides between Maibang and Dautuhaja, but no trains were cancelled in the hill sector as of yet.

Police and civil administration rescued 11 construction workers from the Jatinga river in the Harangajao area.