The rains and floods haven't stopped in the state. Almost every district in the state has been hit by floods, which have wreaked havoc on the Barak Valley, Dima Hasao, and Hojai. In the last 24 hours, someone died in the Darrang district. The settlement of Haflong is still cut off from the rest of the world by road and rail.

Of course, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has opened a 1.3-kilometer-long NH tunnel near Maibong, allowing heavy vehicles to go up to Jatinga. The supply network has now reached the highland district of Jatinga.

ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority) CEO GD Tripathi said to the media, "The situation is being closely monitored by the administration. For heavy vehicles, the NHAI has opened one side of the national highway up to Jatinga. The tunnel at Maibong has been cleared. The National Route Authority of India (NHAI) will need a week to open the national highway up to the Barak Valley. The road to Haflong town was still closed. The administration is still concerned about it."

Meanwhile, the army launched rescue operations as the water situation in the Hojai district became serious. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta arrived in Hojai last night on orders from the Chief Minister to assess the flood situation. This morning, the minister paid visits to many flood-affected districts and relief camps. According to local residents, this is the district's worst flood since 2004. The minister directed the district administration to offer enough relief goods to the persons who had been affected.