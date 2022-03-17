The high madrassa exam has raised serious allegations of leakage of question papers. The high madrassa question paper was leaked within an hour of the exam being held. The incident took place at a school in Gauripur in Dhubri.

Police have already detained a man for allegedly leaking a question paper at Madinatul Uloom High-Madrasa in the area. And the arrested person is said to be a member of the governing body of the school.

It may be recalled that the question paper spread on mobile shortly after the exam was conducted. Some parents even sit around the school premises with leaked questionnaires. Some have also alleged that the window supplied to the examinee by later replying and writing it on a piece of paper.

Police and education department are yet to ascertain whether the question paper is this year or old. Police have continued their investigation into the incident.

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