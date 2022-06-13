On Sunday night, a drunk woman and her friends staged a high-voltage drama outside the Rajdhani mosque in Guwahati's Hatigaon area.

According to reports, the woman was driving a four-wheeler when she collided with another car near Hatigaon's Rajdhani mosque. The constable then requested that the traffic police stop them, but the woman and her companions dragged the matter out for almost an hour and refused to cooperate with any officer.

After being asked to stop after a road collision, the drunk woman allegedly misbehaved with traffic cops and assaulted authorities on duty.

They were then apprehended by Hatigaon police and handed over to Dispur police for questioning. For interrogating her friends about the incident, the woman has been accused of assaulting journalists.