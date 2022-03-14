ASSAM: HSLC examination to be held from March 15 to March 31 . A total of 4 lakh 31 thousand 132 students will appear in the examination.

Parents are focusing on announcing the results on the basis of marks by conducting the examination rather than conducting the exam. It may be recalled that the results were declared in 2021 without conducting the high school education examination.

The pass rate of high school education examination in 2021 was 93 per cent. The rate was 65 per cent in 2020.

HSLC examination was not held in 2021 due to Covid 19:

HSLC examination was not held last year due to Covid 19 and the students were cleared with special rates on the basis of previous examinations without conducting the examination in 2021.

The HSLC examination and hymadrasa exam will be held again from March 15 after a break of one year. Practical examinations of this test have already been conducted.

As per reports, several parents and students were asked how the students are preparing for the exam amid a environment deprived of regular teaching and covid-created.

Conducting the examination with the 2021 question paper has raised some doubts in student's mind:

While Congratulating them for the exam,a student said that the reaction that has arisen to conduct the examination with the 2021 question paper has raised some doubts in their minds.

However, he claimed to study daily for 8-9 hours without paying much attention to it.

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