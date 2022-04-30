When it comes to inflation, Dispur MLA Atul Bora amuses everyone with a bizarre comment. This time, the MLA specifically requested that citizens consume less and purchase fewer things as prices rise. Bora also makes a number of recommendations to the state's citizens on how to deal with the current issue of rising commodity costs.

People should cease buying veggies from the market, he warned, because sellers in various places are selling infected vegetables that are dangerous to one's health.

The BJP MLA continued by stating that he started cultivating crops and vegetables on his property and stopped buying and eating tainted produce from the market.

In a statement released on Friday, the legislator stated that as commodity prices rise, people should begin to consume less. 'When the price of a commodity rises in the market, citizens must cease consuming it,' said Atul Bora.