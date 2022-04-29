Ledo Tea Company run by Sumeera Group headquarter located at Kolkata,West Bengal has been alleged of Provident fund anomalies by the workers of Ledo Tea Company.

Ledo Tea Company, located 14 kilometres from Margherita town in Tinsukia district, employs 750 people, both permanent and casual, but after retirement, workers are denied access to their Provident Fund because of illiteracy, according to a permanent employee of Ledo Tea Company who requested anonymity.

Workers at the Ledo Tea Company claim that if we speak out against the company, we will lose our jobs. There are numerous problems at the Ledo Tea Company, including dilapidated roads, a hospital without doctors, nurses, or medicines, no safe drinking water, poor worker room facilities, and many drivers operating Ledo Tea Company tractors without a licence.

"We've asked the General Manager of Ledo Tea company to solve our concerns several times, but each time we've been insulted and threatened with losing our employment" stated a Ledo Tea company casual worker.

One youth of Ledo Tea company said "5 years ago I have lost my father who was a permanent worker but till today I haven't got my father Provident fund amount which I doubt of that my father Provident fund has been duped by the corrupt officials of Ledo Tea company".

Workers of Ledo Tea company demanded to Margherita Administration(Civil) to look after the matter seriously and to give stringent punishment under law to those corrupt officials of Ledo Tea company who have duped millions of hard own money of Ledo Tea company workers both permanent and casual.