The Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, G. Kisan Reddy addressed the 'Round Table of Indian Foreign Service Officers' organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Invest India. Several dignitaries from the Union government, diplomats, senior officers, and investors from various sectors attended the conference.

The Minister discussed the growing opportunities for investors in the NorthEast Region as a result of the region's positive growth-oriented environment. He also mentioned how improvements in security, better connectivity, and the central government's unwavering political commitment to the region have ushered in a new era of development and growth.

The Minister stated that the recent ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ NE Festival, which took place from April 28 to May 4, helped to initiate dialogue on a number of important issues and proved to be of enormous importance to policymakers and the general public. He went on to say that two aspects of the discussions were found to be fundamental for strengthening the region: the need for more public-private partnerships and tapping into the region's inherent potential, such as tourism, organic farming, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, textiles, handicrafts, IT sector, BPO, and services industry.

He also stated that there is significant demand for NE products and foreign investor interest in NER, but there is a lack of awareness and many misconceptions exist.

He urged all IFS officers to use their global reach to spread the word and help build the brand "North East India as Paradise Unexplored and Land of Endless Opportunities." He also urged them to become ambassadors for the North East Region's vast cultural capital and tourism potential.

The minister also emphasised that IFS officers must catalyse the global investment community and industry to turn their attention to North East India.

He claimed that by working together, India can make the most of the Amrit Kaal, unleash the power of the North East, and establish it as Atmanirbhar Bharat's growth engine.

The event was part of the Mid-Career Training programme for senior IFS officers, and was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Invest India. The discussion focused on investment promotion and other government initiatives aimed at promoting India as a brand.