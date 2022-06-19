The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning amid monsoon for northeastern states namely Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram Tripura along with Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Goa until June 23. Heavy rain is also expected to occur across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal until June 21, as well as Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 20.

Several areas in Assam and Meghalaya have already experienced unprecedented rainfall. This period is expected to be wet, with daily rainfall of 150-200 mm in Northeast India. It could perhaps reach 500 mm, causing a concern of flooding and landslides over the region.

Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past six days, starting from June 14. Flooding has affected a total of 118 Revenue Circles and 4,291 villages. During this season, a total of 62 persons have died as a result of floods and landslides.

Meghalaya is also wracked by massive floods, with 18 people killed so far this week as a result of landslides and floods. In the state, about 5 lakh people have been displaced to relief camps. Landslides disrupted road communication between Shillong, Guwahati, and Tripura. Since April, 27 people have died in the state as a result of floods and landslides.