Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday confirmed that the 46 MLAs are in favor of them including 6-7 independent MLAs and the number will rise soon. He also stated that they have not received any proposal from the ruling party.

“Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them”, stated Eknath Shinde while talking to the media.

As far as the current political situation is concerned, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stated that they are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, they are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the chief minister and have not decided on the future course of action.