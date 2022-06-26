Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur stated on Sunday that the content creation industry in India has undergone a massive uplift with ‘Digital India’. “With quality content, easy access, and an eager audience, India is ready to narrate its own success story and become a content creation hub”.

Delivering the key-note address at the National Conference on ‘Changing Landscape of Media & Entertainment 2022’ organized by the Symbiosis Skill & Professional University in Pune, Thakur said, “a solid digital foundation for the AVGC sector is emerging across the country and the Government has established a Task Force for the AVGC sector in order to develop world class creative talent to meet domestic and global demand”.

Thakur further said that efforts of technical people behind the scene should be adequately recognized and rewarded, moving beyond our current focus on lead characters.

The Minister said the radio, film and entertainment industry has a huge employment opportunity as we leapfrog into the digital era of quality content creation. “Many job roles have emerged in the field - video editing, colour grading, Visual Effects (VFX), sound design, rotoscoping, 3D modeling etc. “Each job role in this sector requires a specific set of skills and competencies. It is imperative for industry and academia to come together and design programs relevant to the needs of this sector” he said. Shri Thakur said the government is also exploring new partnerships with the private sector to ensure Indian students are in tune with the upcoming technology trends in the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enthusiasm for technology has provided an oasis of opportunities to give wings to the ambition of youngsters and Prime Minister’s ambition to empower the youth has been realized by the Skill India Mission that aims to train 40 crore youth in market relevant skills, according to Thakur.