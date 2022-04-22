India is to impose harsh penalties and demand recalls if electric vehicle (EV) companies are found to be negligent, following reports of several mishaps with electric scooters around the country.

The penalty announcement was made as part of the new "quality-centric" policies, according to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

On Twitter, Gadkari stated that the firms may take urgent steps to recall all defective batches of automobiles, adding that the government prioritises the safety of all commuters.

“Several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” Gadkari said.

Several incidents of electric scooters catching fire, batteries bursting, and even machine misconfigurations have been discovered in recent weeks. An 80-year-old man died in Telangana on Thursday after the battery of his Pure EV electric scooter detonated.

Electric two-wheelers are expected to account for 80% of total two-wheeler sales in India by 2030, up from 2% currently. However, recent events have raised concerns among customers about the use of e-scooters in the country.