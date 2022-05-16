After the train got stopped due to severe rain, the Indian Air Force rescued 119 people from the Silchar-Guwahati Express. The train from Silchar to Guwahati was stranded in Cachar. The train was unable to proceed ahead or reverse due to flood water.

The district government, with the support of the Indian Air Force, rescued 119 people after the train was trapped for several hours. Flash floods and large landslides have wreaked havoc across Assam, cutting off rail and road connections to other regions of the state.

Landslides have been reported in New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion, and Lodi Pangmoul villages, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

"Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. Before reaching Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village, road is likely to be blocked due to landslides," ASDMA added.

The ASDMA further said that nearly 25,000 people are affected by floods across five districts in Assam.