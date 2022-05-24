Prime Minister Narendra ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese Tuesday discussed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership's multi-dimensional cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world. Was delighted to meet PM @AlboMP and take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors”.

Trade and investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports, and people-to-people ties are all areas of cooperation within the partnership.

The two prime ministers met on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo. Modi congratulated Albanese on his victory in the federal election on May 21.

The two leaders expressed their intention to keep the bilateral relationship on a positive track. Albanese was also invited to visit India as soon as possible by PM Modi.

A bilateral meeting between Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also slated on Tuesday, during which they will discuss the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo.

The prime minister had earlier met with US Vice President Joe Biden.