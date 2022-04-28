In protest of the renaming of NC Hills Autonomous Council( NCHAC) to 'Dima Hasao Autonomous Council,' the Indigenous Peoples' Forum has chosen to boycott the approaching 71st foundation day of NC Hill Autonomous Council on April 29.

On Wednesday, the forum's president, L. Kuki, announced this at a press conference held at the forum's office in Haflong in the presence of working president, Samsudimbe Jeme, and general secretary, L.Hlima Keivom.

Kuki told the media that they were against the name of NC Hills Autonomous Council to Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and that they had previously sought the state government's participation in the subject, but that they have seen no movement in their requests since then.

The chairperson passed a resolution at the 240th budget session of the NC Hills Autonomous Council on March 24th, as submitted by one of its members, renaming the council as "Dima Hasao Autonomous Council," with all 30 members approving the proposal.

It was also passed with the anticipated of government approval, and as a result, all departments and official documents would use the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council as of April 26, for which the concerned department has been ordered to issue notification.

In the presence of NC Hills Autonomous Council chief Debolal Gorlosa, Chairperson Ranu Langthasa, and other dignitaries, the Assam government invited the forum to Guwahati for a discussion with groups of ministers on April 21.

Kuki informed that in the last meeting the ministers didn’t agree on the renaming of council. “The Assam governments did not agree the renaming of the council, how can its members forcefully rename it without nod from the state government?” Kuki asked.

Kuki also said that they were also against the newly constructed gate at the council depicting historical monuments of the Dimasas since the district was an habitant of various tribal communities depriving other communities living in the district.

“Our talks are on with the state government on various issues, but we will not participate in foundation day celebration. We request the state government to look into the issues we raised and implement it as soon as possible,” Kuki said.

The forums have been demanding bifurcation of Dima Hasao district into two separate districts (for Dimasas and Non- Dimasa each) with separate autonomous council since the renaming of ‘North Cachar Hills’ into Dima Hasao in 2010.

Following the announcement L.Hlima Keivom, IPF’s General Secretary, has released an official order on Thursday that according to The IPF’s Emergency Meeting Resolution No. 1, All the Presidents & General Secretaries or Secretaries of the Apex Bodies and leaders of the IPF are requested to instruct the Gaon Buras and Cultural Troops of their respective Tribe not to attend the 71st Foundation Day Programme of the N.C.Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) on the forth-coming 29th April.