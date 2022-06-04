AGARTALA: Jishnu Dev Varma, Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister, announced that the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) will prioritise the installation of 15,000 solar street lights in 12 aspirational blocks.

This admirable project aims to empower the economically disadvantaged by illuminating remote hamlets and educational institutions using best practises and environmentally sustainable approaches.

“We’ve started working on the 12 aspirational blocks, which will encompass a total of 179 markets. A total of 2,351 lamps have been allocated for concerned regions. The installation procedure is nearly complete in six blocks, while work on the remaining six blocks is underway,” – informed a TREDA official.

Around 3 lakh solar study lamps have been distributed to underprivileged students as part of the renewable energy mission, while more than 700 cultivators have received solar pump sets and biogas plants.

“We approved the project soon after we took power, and today solar energy-based technology is being used in agriculture as well. Solar pumps are being given to farmers in exchange for Rs 2,500. No other state in the country, I believe, provides such a large subsidy to farmers. The state government is purchasing the pumps for Rs 2.5 lakhs and delivering to the farmers at a minimum amount,” the minister stated.