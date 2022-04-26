In response to rumors that Manikya is anti-Hindu-Bangladeshi, Pradyut Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, chairman of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, said on Tuesday that he has never said anything bad about Hindu-Bangladeshi because he is also a Hindu who loves Muslim and Christian equally.

It is against my Hindutva to be disrespectful to others. Why will I criticize since I’m also Hindu? People have given chance to anti-Hindu-Bangladeshi, even choosing them as their leaders. Families who have safeguarded individuals and respected the Bengali language amid the violence in Bangladesh have been labeled communal. This is propaganda to keep us apart.

“Those who want to create paranoia amongst communities in Tripura please hear out that we are not against anyone ! beware of these leaders who create fear ! We are asking constitutional solution those who wanted to deport are with the ruling ! Pls understand that our demand is for the indigenous but not against anyone !”, Manikya wrote in a facebook post urging people to avoid the rumors.