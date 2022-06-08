The Assam Cabinet received two new ministers for Nalbari and Haflong on Wednesday. Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari and Nandita Garlusa from Haflong to take oath as Ministers at 3 PM tomorrow.

The Swearing-in-ceremony of newly inducted Ministers in the Council of Ministers of Assam will be organised at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium Panjabari, Guwahati.

A Cabinet reshuffle has taken place in Assam for the first time under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Karbi Anglong that a Ministry reshuffle would take place on June 9.