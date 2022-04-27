On Tuesday, Dalit leader and independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was remanded to five days in police custody by a court in Assam's Barpeta district in an assault case filed by a woman police officer.

When Mevani was brought before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia in the afternoon, he was remanded in police custody. This is the second time the Gujarati Dalit leader has been charged in Assam.

Angshuman Bora, Mevani's lawyer, said they will move to the court for bail on Thursday.

The Gujarat MLA had earlier on Monday been released on bail by a court in Kokrajhar in connection to an allegedly defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Sunday. However, the local court reserved the judgement on his bail petition for Monday.

He was charged under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene comments in public), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the performance of duty), and 354 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty).

Earlier, Assam police re-arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in another case on Monday evening, only hours after he was given bail in a case filed at the Kokrajhar police station.

According to the most recent information, a judge in Kokrajhar has denied the politician’s bail request, and he has been placed in police prison for three days.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey for insulting tweets, a team of Assam police officers picked him up from the circuit house in Palanpur, Gujarat.