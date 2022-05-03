The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) said on Monday that the 21 Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs joining the party will not jeopardise the BJP-NDPP alliance in any way. On April 29, a total of 21 NPF MLAs, led by former chief minister TR Zeliang, joined the NDPP.

After the 2018 Assembly election, the People's Democratic Coalition administration was created by the NDPP, its pre-poll alliance partner BJP, and two Independents. The partnership was renamed United Democratic Alliance after the Opposition NPF joined the administration last year (UDA).

The NDPP's statement comes amid suspicion that the NPF MLAs' joining could have a negative impact on the party's ties with the BJP.

The party also sought to put on record its commitment to continue and uphold the spirit of the alliance with its alliance partner BJP and adhere to their collective commitments as they did in the recent election to the Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

In a statement, the NDPP stated, "We remain unshakeable in our pre-poll commitments and partnership with the BJP."

Assuring the people that the recent development does not in any way undermine its continued alliance with the BJP, the NDPP said it will in fact strengthen the alliance by providing more stability to the government.