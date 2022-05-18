Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who hails from Assam, will be the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the current Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has been transferred to the Delhi High Court as its chief justice.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court collegium informed the Centre of its decision to promote Justice Bhuyan, a senior judge in the Telangana High Court, to the position of new chief justice.

The decision will take effect after the centre issues a notification and President Ram Nath Kovind signs it.

Bhuyan, a native of Assam and the son of former advocate General Suchendranath Bhuyan, went to Kirori Mal College in Delhi after finishing his education in Guwahati. Later, he returned to Guwahati to pursue LLB and LLM degrees at Gauhati University.

He began his practise at the Gauhati High Court after registering with the Assam Bar Council. He was the income tax department's standing counsel and senior counsel for 16 years, during which time he became an expert on taxation.

In September 2010, the Gauhati High Court designated Justice Bhuyan as a senior counsel, and in July 2011, he was appointed as an additional advocate general of Assam. On October 17, 2011, he was appointed as an additional judge in the Guwahati High Court, and on March 20, 2013, he was confirmed.

On October 3, 2019, he was transferred to Bombay HC. He spent two years there before being transferred to Telangana HC on October 22, 2021. He is also the executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.