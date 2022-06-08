Elections for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) are taking place today. At 7.30 a.m., the voting process began. There will be elections for 26 council constituencies. Polling has been ongoing in a total of 906 locations in the two administrative districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Since the morning, long lines of voters have formed at polling stations. People are flocking to the polls to cast their ballots. In the morning, Diphu MLA Vidyasing Inglang declared his candidacy. Langpher constituency has one of the highest numbers of contestants for the election.

Meanwhile, bypolls are being held today in Kakolibari, BTC. The voting will take place until 4.30 p.m.