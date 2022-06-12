In Assam, counting of votes for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections began this morning at 8 a.m. to determine the fate of 154 candidates who ran for 26 constituencies in the two hill districts. Early polling data from all of the constituencies suggests that the BJP is leading in 24 of them.

Counting is underway in Diphu, Bokajan, and Hamren, in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, according to an AIR correspondent. The Assam Police have put in place special security measures to ensure that no untoward situations emerge during the vote counting, and both District Magistrates have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC for various districts.

The ruling BJP ran for all 26 seats, the Congress for 24, the AAP for 10, and the CPI (ML) for 15, among others.

According to State Election Commission data, the Council elections were place on June 8th with an overall turnout of 77.96 percent.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is made up of 30 members, with 26 elected from both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts and four appointed.