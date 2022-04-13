Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to seek the resignation of state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday, following the filing of a FIR against him for alleged aiding and abetting a civil contractor's suicide in Udupi.

On Wednesday in Mysuru, Eshwarappa stated that he was willing to resign if Bommai requested it.

“An FIR has been registered. I will be speaking to Eshwarappa. I will speak to him to find out his programme. We will discuss some issues on the phone and I will also discuss some issues in person as well. I do not know what has been said by Eshwarappa, and I will find out after holding discussions with him,” Bommai said in Mangaluru this morning.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Bengaluru this afternoon to meet with Eshwarappa. On Wednesday, congressional leaders will meet with the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress approached Governor Thawarchand Gehlot this morning, requesting that Eshwarappa be removed from the state cabinet.

Bommai said, “The Opposition is trying to find fault in the matter, but an investigation will reveal the truth. We have to find out if there are any persons behind this incident. There is a lot of background to the incident and it has to be investigated.”

“We will proceed as per the law, and there will be no favouritism. The seniors in the party are aware of all the developments,” he added.