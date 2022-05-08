On Saturday, the Mahabir Tea Estate SB School ground in Tripura's Dhalai district hosted a massive BJP gathering. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Food Minister Manoj Kanti Dev, and MLA Parimal Devvarma were among those who joined the event.

In his address to the crowd, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stated that the Kisan Sanman Nidhi programme has benefited 36,250 farmers in the Dhalai district, with Rs 6,000 per annum being deposited to their accounts in three payments without any commission.

During the event, Chief Minister Deb made a dig at the opposition, saying that the Kisan Sanman Nidhi had been implemented in BJP-ruled states but that not a single cent had been paid in the account of the poor farmers during the tenure of the old government.