As the ban on identified single-use plastics will come into force with effect from July 1 next, the deputy commissioner of Kohima, Gregory Thejawelie, urged all the concerned NGO, churches, and other stakeholders to disseminating information in their respective jurisdictions and platforms to create awareness for the successful implementation of the exercise.

Thejawelie stated this during a meeting of the Kohima district task force (DTF) for implementation of “Total ban on all single-use plastic in Nagaland” held in his office’s conference hall. He stated that the notification for “Total ban on all single-use plastics in Nagaland” was issued to eradicate the menace of plastic and the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by the rampant use of plastics, a DIPR report stated.

The DC informed that DTF had carried out several initiatives in the form of sensitization and awareness programmes and also conducted surprise checking on banned plastic items in the district in 2019. He, however, stated that the program could not be continued owing to the Covid pandemic. He noted that the conduct of exercises had resulted in positive changes to a great extent.

After discussion on how best to carry out the implementation in the rural and urban areas of the district, the members decided to focus on sensitization and make people aware of the ill effects of plastic waste and ensure curtailing the use of identified banned plastic items in the district.

The report also stated that the enforcement teams in the district headquarters, sub-divisional and village levels have been reminded to strictly monitor and function as squads for vigilance purposes and ensure the imposing of identified plastic ban items in any form once the implementation comes into effect.

The meeting also dwelled on certain issues regarding the implementation and decided to clarify the matters with the government.

The meeting was attended by officials from the government, DDK, AYO, AWO, ASU, KVYO, KVSU, KCCI, Green Team Kohima, ACU, ACRCC, KBYF, and KTPF.