This time in the uniform of a Major. Military intelligence received specific information that a suspicious person was found roaming around near Eastern Command HQs in an army officer’s uniform.

A joint operation was swiftly launched with Kolkata police to nab the suspect. After a brief search of the area near FortWilliam Kolkata, the suspect was nabbed near ‘Water Gate’ of Eastern Command HQs. The suspect was detained in a vehicle with another unidentified person in an army Major's uniform.

The Imposter was trying to sneak into the army garrison and tried to mislead during interrogation.

The detained person has now been identified as Md Akbar Khan @ Manjay Singh. The arrested persons have been taken to South Point Police station for detailed investigation.

Initial investigation indicates that the imposter was into duping unsuspecting army aspirants, but other angles are being investigated. Few civil defence employees are also on the radar in this case.