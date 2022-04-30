On the morning of April 30, a device presumed to be a live bomb was discovered near Bhimpathar Tiniali on the Digboi-Pengri route, causing fear in the oil town of Digboi. According to accounts, a local youngster discovered a strange bag and quickly notified the Digboi police about 6 a.m. A bomb disposal crew has been dispatched to the scene, and the procedure of detonating the bomb has commenced.

Following this occurrence, Digboi Township and its environs have been heavily armed. The police and the Indian Army are currently investigating several aspects of this case. It mentions the possibility of a relationship between this incident and the militant groups operating in the state. Meanwhile, four people were detained in connection with the discovery of a dozen homemade bombs near a railway track near Kadavu station in Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala.

Two of the four people arrested had been identified as Assamese residents, according to the police. While searching for a gang of five guys lurking in the bushes near the railway track on Wednesday, April 28th, the railway police squad discovered at least 12 country-made explosive devices. On the night of April 27, officials successfully seized the explosives hidden in the bushes, but the gang of guys managed to flee after learning that police were approaching them.