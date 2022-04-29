Barpeta: On Friday, a local court in ?q=assam&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch">Assam's Barpeta district will pass it’s order on Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's bail plea. In connection with an assault charge, Mevani was remanded in police detention for five days. The judge had deferred the order until Thursday after the plea hearing.

Jignesh Mevani's lawyer, Anghsuman Bora, told ANI that the Session Judge in Barpeta has reserved his decision on the bail application and that the court will make its decision on Friday.

On Tuesday, a local court in Assam's Barpeta district remanded Mevani to five days in police prison in connection with an assault case.

Mevani was re-arrested by Barpeta Police on Monday for assaulting a policewoman, just days after being granted bail in connection with his comments criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani was arrested on Wednesday in Palanpur, Gujarat, by an Assam police squad over a couple of his tweets.

After an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey, lodged a complaint, a FIR was filed against him. Mevani was charged under sections 1208 (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to incite breach of peace) of the IT Act, as well as other sections.

A couple of Mevani's tweets are missing from his stream, with a notification stating that the tweets have been withheld in India due to a "legal demand." Mevani claimed that he was detained as a result of a political vendetta.

The state Congress branch in Assam has condemned the Gujarat legislator's arrest. In September 2019, Mevani, who was elected as an independent MLA, expressed his support for Congress.