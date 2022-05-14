Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania on Friday stated that after demonetisation and Covid-19 pandemic, people of Assam are facing a huge economical crisis. Unemployment situation of people belonging to different religions in India and the state government should be concerned about the employment of the younger generation.

“No brilliant youth will choose a political career. As you all are aware of the fact that in the GMC election, a huge group of people have clicked on the NOTA option because they are neither interested nor have faith in the government. This is not a good sign for us. So I humbly request the Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the prime minister of India to look into the matter and provide a sustainable solution”, stated Sarania while talking to the media.

He went on to say that youths are joining the banned organisations and soon India will face a economical crisis like Sri lanka.

Sarania also informed about contesting in the KAAC election. “As the deadline for nominations is May 23, so we all are preparing for the election with the majority of 16 seats. We don’t have any alliance”, he added.