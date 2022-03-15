ASSAM: Assam star boxer Lovlina Borgohain has fought in the boxing ring for the past seven days in New Delhi. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Bargohai has first qualified for the Women's Elite World Boxing under the International Boxing Association to be held in Turkey. Lovlina will participate in the women's 70kg category at the World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey's main city.

Lovlina Borgohain has subsequently qualified for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Guangzhou, China after qualifying for the world boxing. Lovlina managed to give the last laugh by defeating her opponent in the final match of the women's 69kg category qualifiers at the Asian Games.

It may be recalled that Lovlina Borgohain participated in the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships in her playing career but did not participate in the Asian Games. This is the first time Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the first Asian Games. Boxing India secretary general Hemant Kalita congratulated the successful athlete from Assam.

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