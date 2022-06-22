Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hinted at dissolving the Maharashtra Assembly.

"The journey of political developments in Maharashtra has led towards the dissolution of the Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted.

Shiv Sena insiders have hinted that CM Uddhav Thackeray may step down while Eknath Shinde and the legislators accompanying him are expected to resign.

The Maharashta Government may discuss the same at its meeting slated for 1 pm today.

In a major blow to The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the Thackeray led government .

Rebel Shiv Sena 35 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde reached Guwahati who are taking shelter in Radisson Blue hotel. Sanjay Rathod and Yogesh Kadam has not yet arrived.

With 13 independent candidates who have already shown their support to BJP and if Eknath Shindeget 40 MLA support to BJP,BJP with total number of 106 MLA's with the support of Schinde & NCP & independent candidates BJP will be able to form the government led by Devendra Fadnavis.