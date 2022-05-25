The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken steps to ensure that Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) are complying with applicable provisions 29A and 29C of the RP Act 1951. There are 2796 RUPP as of September, 2021 which is an increase of over 300% since 2001 .

The Commission recognises that adherence to the Act's conditions and rules is necessary for sustaining financial discipline, propriety, public accountability, openness, and voter empowerment in making informed decisions.

The electorate and ECI are deprived of basic factual information in ensuring ECI's mandate of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections if required compliance is not met.

The Commission has evidence of major financial irregularities, wilful attempts at tax evasion, and other illicit financial actions involving three specific Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs), amounting to a dishonest exploitation of privileges and public trust.

Every RUPP so registered is required to comply with the following rules/instructions and directions: