Manik Saha will take oath as Tripura’s eleventh chief minister at the Raj Bhawan in Agartala today. According to reports, the council of ministers’ swearing-in event will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Saha was named Tripura’s chief minister,on Saturday hours after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the position a year before the state’s assembly elections.

Saha is currently member of the Rajya Sabha from Tripura and the state’s bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president.

After quitting the Congress in 2016, Saha joined the BJP. He was made the saffron party’s state unit president in 2020 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March this year

Following Saha’s appointment as chief minister, the BJP reformed its Tripura committee on Saturday with some new faces. The committee will now consist of seven vice presidents, three general secretaries, six secretaries, and seven spokespersons, according to reports.

“Congratulations to all concerned revised state office bearers of BJP Tripura,” Manik Saha tweeted on Saturday as he shared a list of the revised office bearers and state spokespersons.

Meanwhile, Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation from the chief minister’s post came as a surprise to the state’s residents. After submitting his resignation to Tripura governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Deb said he had wholeheartedly served the people, and also thanked the BJP central leadership for making him the chief minister.

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