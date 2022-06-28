Manipur has bagged three awards during the recently-concluded “World Organic Expo-2022”, held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation and the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) were the representatives of the states, and they brought home three awards from the show.

Taking to twitter Manipur CM wrote, “In the recent “World Organic Expo-2022” held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Manipur State represented by Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation, Manipur and Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA) has bagged 3 (three) awards from the exhibition”.

The three awards included, first Prize to MOMA for Showcasing Wonderful Organic Products; second Prize for Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation in supporting cultivators to excel in Horticulture Farming & Conserving Soil with Branding of MANIFRESH and the third Prize has been secured by the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), Manipur for achieving objectives of the mission.

'World Organic Expo' provides an excellent platform to everyone connected with the organic farming and organic food to showcase their organic products, innovation and advancements and reach the target audience.

Over the past few years, India's market for organic food items has expanded quickly. Rising health consciousness among middle class consumers in major cities across India has been the key factor contributing to growth in the market. Rising health consciousness among middle class consumers in major cities across India has been the key factor contributing to growth in the market. Organic food is produced using natural ingredients, unlike conventional food, which uses chemical pesticides and fertilizers. As a result, compared to conventional food goods, organic food products are free from chemical residues and healthier.