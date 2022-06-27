The Manipur CM N. Biren Singh announced a reward worth of Rs 5 lakhs towards the dedicated team of doctors, nurses and other technical staffs of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), who were involved in successfully conducting three kidney transplant surgeries.

Singh informed that the surgeries was completed successfully for three patients; Hanso Wungleng from Winitang in the Ukhrul District, Kimsary from Tuisonjang Village in Churachandpur and Takhellambam Bikramjit Singh from Kakching.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “A team of doctors at JNIMS have successfully conducted 3 Kidney Transplant operations. In recognition of their achievement, I have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Also, it gives me immense delight to share that all 3 patients are beneficiaries of #AyushmanBharat”.

The first successful kidney transplant performed by government hospitals in Manipur was highlighted by the Chief Minister's praise for the surgeons, nurses, and others.