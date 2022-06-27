Nearly 6500 kilos of illegal drugs worth 589 crores rupees were burnt at Sunusiphai in the Bishnupur district by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

According to reports, these seized contraband substances included – around 3000 kg of ganja; 14 kg of Heroin No 4; 420 kg of ice drug or crystal methamphetamine; 104 kg of WY tablets; 3482 kg of SP tablets among others.

The programme was jointly organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Manipur Police Department. The Manipur CM has also inaugurated the state’s first government-run De-addiction Centre – Anouba Mangal at Sunusiphai, which will be directly operated by Manipur’s Social Welfare Department.

Singh recalled that the state government’s launched ‘War on Drugs Campaign’ in November 2018; in an effort to safeguard the youths from negative impacts of drug consumption and illicit trafficking.

He added that 2104 persons had been imprisoned and 1674 drug-related cases had been reported during the first year of his administration.