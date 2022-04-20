In a disproportionate assets case against Giansing Panmei, the former Superintendent of Customs and Central Excise, Imphal, Manipur, the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.88 crores under the PMLA, 2002.

On January 2, MT Mang, Dy SP of CBI, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Imphal, filed the charge sheet against Giansing Panmei (53) s/o Engenjao Panmei of Eastern Keikhu Kabui Village, Kshetrigaon.

On the same day, the Court took cognizance of the charge sheet under Prevention of Corruption Act, against Giansing Panmei and registered a special trial case, before directing him to appear before the Court yesterday (Feb 19) for necessary proceeding.

Yesterday, Giansing Panmei, along with his counsel, appeared before the Court and CBI also furnished relevant papers of the charge sheet to Giansing Panmei through his counsel. With the completion of the necessary formalities, the Court fixed March 23 for the charge hearing.

It may be mentioned that on January 25 last year CBI ACB Imphal, raided Giansing Panmei's residence and his office after registering a case in connection with amassing disproportionate assets to the extent of Rs 1,65,43,928, during the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2018.

During the raid CBI had reportedly seized some documents related to land and finance.