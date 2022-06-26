After being detained on Friday due to their alleged connections to militant organizations, two journalists, Bijoy Kakchingtabam, 54, and Leimapokpam Shanjitkumar, 41, who work for the local media in Manipur, were suspended on Saturday by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU). The arrested people were given a seven-day police remand by a court on Saturday.

Three mobile phones and one car were seized from their possession. After receiving tips from the National Investigation Agency, police took the action.

The two journalists were suspended for engaging in actions that diminished the honor of the journalism industry as a whole, according to an order from AMWJU General Secretary Khwairakpam Naoba.

Earlier as part of a growing crackdown on media in the disputed region, police in Kashmir under Indian control announced the arrest of a well-known journalist on suspicion of publishing "anti-national content."

The editor of the news site Kashmir Walla, Fahad Shah, was arrested after being called in for questioning on Friday in southern Pulwama town.