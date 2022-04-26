Imphal, April 26, 2022: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the Aspirational District programme at Chandel in Manipur and took part in various activities in the district today. Chandel is a district on the India-Myanmar border in Manipur and is placed under the 115 Aspirational Districts of India.

The Union Minister first inspected the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre at PHC Komlathabi in Chandel and interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers. The Union Minister lauded the efforts of the staff to provide excellent service to the people of the district and urged them to carry forward their good works.

In a meeting at DC office Chandel, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed works under the Aspirational District programme with DC and senior officials. The Union Minister directed officials to continue the rapid transformations seen in the district and said that Chandel is becoming an important contributor to India's growth story.

The Union Minister directed formation of dedicated teams to monitor works of every department which are to be reviewed weekly by the DC. The Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "I am certain that with the amount of work being implemented, Chandel will soon emerge as one of the leading districts in India. I thank the focus and dedication of Manipur CM Shri N Biren Singh ji, which is taking the district to greater heights.”

Later, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Samajik Nyay Pakhwara programme organised by BJP Manipur where he interacted with the locals. "Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has witnessed unprecedented transformations in the last seven years. Modi ji is the first PM who has given special focus to overall growth of the North East. It is his vision to make North East the focus zone of South East Asia," the Union Minister said.

Union Minister Sonowal further added,"Aspirational District Chandel in beautiful Manipur will soon be one the most visible districts of the country. With Modi Ji's ideal of taking along every section of the society, India is empowering itself and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I urge upon you all that we have to achieve this goal through our collective efforts." Manipur BJP State President A Sharda Devi, local MLA SS Olish were also present apart from dignitaries and local residents.