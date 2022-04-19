Today, the Marwari Arogya Bhawan Hospital, a unit of Shree Vishwanath Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya, in collaboration with M/s Pharmed Limited, Bangalore, held a free Calcium screening test and free Orthopedic consultation in Dibrugarh.

140 people got their “Bon Mineral Density” tested at the free camp organised at the Aushadhalaya premises at A.T. Road Dibrugarh.

The camp was organized for awareness of people to know about their calcium levels. From tomorrow, an Outpatient department (OPD) facility for consultations with Orthopedic and General Surgeons will be available on the Aushadhalaya grounds.

The service will be available from 3 to 5 pm Monday through Saturday.