Today, 51 couples tied the knot at the Gyandayini Temple premises in Dibrugarh in a mass marriage ceremony organised by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh Pragati Shakha, Dharmajagaran and Samanvay Asom in association with Gyandayini Sabha, Dibrugarh.

The couples got married following all rituals, blessings, joy and cheer.

The newlywed couples conveyed their gratitude and happiness.

On March 11th, 2022, a mass wedding of 19 couples from Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts, including five Divyang (physically handicapped), was held under the auspices of the Dhubri Kalibari Trustee Board.