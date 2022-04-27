Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma presented iconic singer Lou Majaw with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' on Tuesday at the launch of the "Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project," a unique project to promote music in the state.

The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project is a one-of-a-kind government initiative to recognise and develop musical talent. The State Government will fund gigs and music shows all around the state as part of this effort. It will also provide musicians a chance to show off their musical abilities. The government will also fund artists' tours outside of the state as part of the scheme.

The street performance platform, in which artists will play in various public areas created by the government, and the music café platform, in which artists will perform in various cafés throughout the State, are two of the intervention's unique aspects.

"We conceptualised this initiative to support and create a platform for local musicians and link it to tourism," the Chief Minister remarked at the opening.

The Chief Minister, who stressed the importance of leveraging the state's music scene, which is known as the "Rock Capital of India," stated that through this unique programme, the State Government will establish a series of events of various genres that will be promoted to attract tourists to the state.

"We have a strong belief that this initiative will engage the kids of our state." The project would allow students to express their musical abilities," the Chief Minister remarked.

He went on to say that the project will result in a beneficial shift in the thinking of young people who want to pursue music as a career. "We're attempting to foster a positive atmosphere for performers and music fans." "Through this initiative, the youth may be actively involved," he said.