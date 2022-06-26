Despite several environmental laws being in place, the chief justice of the Meghalaya high court expressed regret over their lack of implementation. Speaking at a workshop on forest and wildlife conservation laws for the Meghalaya judiciary, he stated that environmental laws are not being implemented.

“We cannot fight nature and survive,” Meghalaya high court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee said. The earth has existed for over 4 billion years and humans for about 300,000 years. However, humans have destroyed over 3 million species of the earth to satisfy their needs”, Banerjee stated.

Banerjee added that the judiciary has contributed to the preservation of the environment and wildlife. The importance of putting environmental protection laws into effect was emphasized. He also informed that to keep the pristine beauty of Meghalaya from being destroyed, environmental laws must be put into effect.