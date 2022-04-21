AAP leader Atishi Marlena disrespected the Assamese emblem ‘Jaapi’ during the GMC election campaign which is scheduled to be held on April 22. Jaapi, Gamosa and Xorai are the pride of Assam. These essential emblems of Assamese identity and culture are frequently seen in political campaigns across the state. They were originally used to honour notable people and guests. Addressing a press conference on Thursday Minister Pijush Hazarika slammed Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena for dishonoring the Assamese emblem, Jaapi in the Guwahati Municipal Election campaign.

“Assamese people warmly accept and adore Japi, Gamocha, and Xorai. For us, these are identity. However, there was an uncommon incident in the Aam Aadmi Party's programme yesterday”, Minister Pijush Hazarika stated while addressing the media.

“The AAP election campaign in Guwahati, which was attended by Atishi Marlena, a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly humiliated the Jaapi, the pride of Assamese to the uttermost. The disrespect of Jaapi, the symbol of Assamese pride, is deeply condemned by us. In the future, we have warned Aam Admi Party to not play with Assamese honour”, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) performs a roadshow on the last day of campaigning, Wednesday, April 20th, to collect support for party candidates running in the GMC polls.

During the GMC election campaigning, the AAP leader Atishi Marlena along with some supporters from Assam has been spotted putting the Aam Admi Party’s symbol Jharu on the Jaapi which is highly adored and respected in Assam.

The Minister for waterways and public relations Pijush Hazarika further urged each party person from the Aam Admi Party (AAP) to apologize accordingly to the Assamese people.