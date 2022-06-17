The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal had a telephonic discussion with the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the severe flood and landslides crisis that has wrecked normalcy in the state.

The Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the current situation and how several departments and disaster response teams are working around the clock to assist residents in the affected areas.

According to the latest report of Flood and landslides and heavy rain released on Thursday, 11,09,300 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

A total of 20141.99 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 4 human lives have been lost in flood in the State. The total animals affected are 6,79,278. Overall 9 houses are totally damaged by the flood. Landslides occurred in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, and Kamrup (M).

Pijush Hazarika, Assam’s Minister for Water Resources and Public Relations on Thursday said that the floods in Assam are never-ending as “because of the geographical location and constant rain in the monsoon, it is impossible to terminate the flood in Assam.”