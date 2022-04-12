The Waterways Conclave 2022 was launched today in Dibrugarh by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways in partnership with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH, Government of India, are among those attending the conclave today at Chowkidinghee Field in Dibrugarh.

Several senior dignitaries, including Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, Minister of Economic Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Awangbow Newmai, Minister of Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management, Government of Manipur, are attending the event.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways for the Government of India, and G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Development of the North Eastern Region for the Government of India, During the session, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Railways, Government of India, and a delegate from the Government of Bangladesh, addressed the gathering virtually.

State Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, other ministers, MPs, MLAs, dignitaries, and a large number of participants attended the event.