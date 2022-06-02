Ministry reshuffle will take place in Assam cabinet for the first time under Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Karbi Anglong that a Ministry reshuffle would took place on June 9. At least three additional ministers will be added to the cabinet. Karbi Anglong's MLA will be given a seat in the cabinet.

One minister from each of the AGP and UPPL is expected to be inducted. Sanjay Kisan's ministerial position will be removed. Someone new from the tea tribe will fill his shoes. UPPL's Govind Chandra Basumatari or Lawrence Islari, Haflong MLA Nandita Garlusa, Asom Gana Parishad's Numon Momin, Rupesh Guwala, Fanibhukhan Choudhary, or Ramendra Narayan Kalita are on the list.