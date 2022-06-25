The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids across 5 locations in Aizawl, Champhai and Kolasib districts of Mizoram on Friday, in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of explosives, along with Indian and Myanmarese currency – consignment meant for a Myanmar-based outfit.

A car in the Zawnling neighbourhood beneath the Tipa police station was found to contain 2,421.12 kg of explosives, including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, as well as Indian and Myanmarese money, according to an official statement.

The Chin National Front (CNF), an organisation located in Myanmar that is currently stockpiling guns and ammunition in a bid to overthrow the Myanmar government, was the intended recipient of this shipment.

The case was re-registered by the NIA on March 21 after being initially registered on January 21 at the Tipa police station in the Saiha district.

Digital devices and incriminating documents have also been seized during the searches, the agency was informed.

Further investigation of the situation is ongoing in the interim.